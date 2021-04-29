Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.98. 74,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.