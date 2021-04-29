Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.41. 502,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $385.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.