GenWealth Group Inc. Takes $344,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.