Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 63.9% during the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.