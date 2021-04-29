James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.79

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 16026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. JustInvest LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

