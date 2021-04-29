Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 433.3% in April

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 7,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.