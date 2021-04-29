Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.66

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 631234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 65.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

