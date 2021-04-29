Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

