Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Increases By 473.9%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 473.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

