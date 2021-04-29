Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 62,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,033. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

