Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.320-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.35 EPS.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 1,051,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

