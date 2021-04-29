Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

