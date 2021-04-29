Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 496,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,588. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

