Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 428,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

