2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 138,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.