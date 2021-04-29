Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$4.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $C$3.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 738,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,630. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

