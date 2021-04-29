Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$36.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.