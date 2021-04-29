FUD.finance Market Cap Tops $452,039.02 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $452,039.02 and approximately $3,640.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.14 or 0.00036125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.88 or 0.00815216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

