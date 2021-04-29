Sylo (SYLO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $19.77 million and $1.13 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

