DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $4,703,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMTK traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.10. 68,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

