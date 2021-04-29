Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

AMED traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $286.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.79. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock worth $1,066,945. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

