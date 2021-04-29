Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. Digimarc updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.
DMRC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. 5,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,892. The company has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.
Digimarc Company Profile
