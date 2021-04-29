Chapman Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.54.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

