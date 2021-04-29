Zacks: Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $25.67 on Friday, hitting $418.18. 15,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Asset Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Teleflex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

