Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 296,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

