Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 769,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 507,143 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.