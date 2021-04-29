Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

