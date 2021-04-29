First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 22,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

