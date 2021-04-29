Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 770,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,636. Medigus has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

