PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $8.74 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $28,776.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,969.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.51 or 0.05124707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00474874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $870.86 or 0.01644092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00762007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00527839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00430573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004389 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,115,553 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.