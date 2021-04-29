AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

