Zacks: Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $9.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.34 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.71. 1,363,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,899. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $191.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. United Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 124.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

