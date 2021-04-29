$0.59 EPS Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 557,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

