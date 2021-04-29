PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NYSE PKI traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

