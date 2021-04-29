PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PSB traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

