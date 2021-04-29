Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Truist

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.54.

FB stock traded up $21.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.32. Facebook has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

