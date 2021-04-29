Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,525,602. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

