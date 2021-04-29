Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,076,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

