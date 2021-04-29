Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 168,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 223,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

