CIBC Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $110.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.
GIB stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 10,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. CGI has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $87.31.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
