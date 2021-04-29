CIBC Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $110.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

GIB stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $88.86. 10,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. CGI has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $87.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

