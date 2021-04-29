Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 404,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,404. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hologic by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

