CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.63 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.27.

CSGP traded up $16.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $878.82. 8,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,040. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a one year low of $595.49 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $859.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

