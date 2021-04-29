Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

