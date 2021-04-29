Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

HRGLY remained flat at $$47.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

