Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apr 29th, 2021


Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF stock traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.02. 2,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.32.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

