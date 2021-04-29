Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF stock traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.02. 2,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.32.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

