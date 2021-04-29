JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,072. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

