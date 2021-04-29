Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s (TVFCF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVFCF remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

