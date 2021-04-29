Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.68. 530,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $385.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

