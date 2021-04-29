Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 4,063 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 160.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,447. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

