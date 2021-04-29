Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,093 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $231.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

